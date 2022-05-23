Advertise
Girl wakes up to find naked stranger in her bed at Phoenix home, police say

Felix was booked on two counts of indecent exposure and one count of narcotic drug possession.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A homeless man was arrested after police say he crawled into a 12-year-old girl’s bed naked and fell asleep beside her. Diego Lara Felix, 28, was taken into custody on Sunday night in Phoenix.

Around 10 p.m., Phoenix police were called out to a home near 63rd Avenue and Thomas Road about a fight. Officers arrived and found Felix naked in a bedroom. The homeowners told police they did not know who Felix was. According to court paperwork, the girl was asleep and woke up to find Felix naked in bed with her. She got up and told her uncle, who woke Felix up and called 911, police said.

According to court documents, the girl told police she woke up when she felt something on her leg and thought it was her cousin. Officers say Felix asked the girl to touch his leg before he fell asleep. In an interview with police, Felix told officers he had “made a mistake” and “if he has to pay for it, he will,” according to court documents. Felix then told police he remembers being at a house on the west side of Phoenix with his friends drinking beers. He said the next thing he remembered was being in the back of a police car and’t did not remember going into the bed. Officers also found a small bag of cocaine in his pocket. Felix was booked on two counts of indecent exposure and one count of narcotic drug possession.

