HBO show ‘Hard Knocks’ to feature Arizona Cardinals

FILE - Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt walks the sidelines during the first half of...
FILE - Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt walks the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, on Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year is trying to complete a miraculous comeback from a serious shoulder injury in an effort to help the Cardinals' defense when they travel to face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night in the wild card round.(Ross D. Franklin | AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:02 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A popular reality sports documentary says it is featuring the Arizona Cardinals in its second season.

HBO Sports and NFL Films’ “Hard Knocks In Seasons” showcases a regular NFL season and walks through the life of an NFL team during its regular season. The Hard Knocks franchise first launched in 2001, but it debuted its “in season” edition last year, which followed the drama within the Indianapolis Colts’ regular season.

“We’re excited to feature the Arizona Cardinals on Hard Knocks during the NFL regular season in the upcoming installment of Hard Knocks In Season,” said Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller, Co-Heads Of HBO Documentary & Family Programming. The series is an 18-time Emmy-winning program. “We can’t wait to get to work in Arizona, and we thank Michael Bidwill, Steve Keim, Coach Kingsbury and the entire Cardinals organization for this opportunity,” added Keith Cossrow, NFL Films Vice President and Senior Coordinating Producer.

A preseason episode with the Detroit Lions is set to air on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The series will air on HBO and HBO Max during the 2022 regular NFL season.

