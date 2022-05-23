HBO show ‘Hard Knocks’ to feature Arizona Cardinals

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A popular reality sports documentary says it is featuring the Arizona Cardinals in its second season.

HBO Sports and NFL Films’ “Hard Knocks In Seasons” showcases a regular NFL season and walks through the life of an NFL team during its regular season. The Hard Knocks franchise first launched in 2001, but it debuted its “in season” edition last year, which followed the drama within the Indianapolis Colts’ regular season.

“We’re excited to feature the Arizona Cardinals on Hard Knocks during the NFL regular season in the upcoming installment of Hard Knocks In Season,” said Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller, Co-Heads Of HBO Documentary & Family Programming. The series is an 18-time Emmy-winning program. “We can’t wait to get to work in Arizona, and we thank Michael Bidwill, Steve Keim, Coach Kingsbury and the entire Cardinals organization for this opportunity,” added Keith Cossrow, NFL Films Vice President and Senior Coordinating Producer.

A preseason episode with the Detroit Lions is set to air on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The series will air on HBO and HBO Max during the 2022 regular NFL season.

