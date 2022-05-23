Man allegedly shoots, kills wife at Tempe home after claiming she ‘startled’ him

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man was taken into custody after he shot and killed his wife, claiming she startled him in the early morning hours on Friday in Tempe. Around 3:30 a.m., 36-year-old Christopher Rand Hoopes called 911 telling officers he woke up and shot his gun several times inside a home near College Avenue and Apache Boulevard. Court documents say Hoopes then realized he shot his wife twice.

The woman was shot in the chest both times. She was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries. Court documents say police found evidence of Hoopes shooting from the foot of their bed to the opposite side of the bed, where his wife was. Hoopes called 911 four minutes after shooting his wife, according to court documents.

Hoopes was booked on one count of second-degree murder and one count of firing a gun within a city limit. The investigation is ongoing.

