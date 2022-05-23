One killed in motorcycle crash in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist on Monday, May 23.

Authorities said the collision happened near East Speedway Boulevard and North Jones Boulevard. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said drivers should expect delays for several hours and find alternate routes.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.