Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

One killed in motorcycle crash in Tucson

A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck near Speedway and Jones on Monday.
A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck near Speedway and Jones on Monday.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:35 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist on Monday, May 23.

Authorities said the collision happened near East Speedway Boulevard and North Jones Boulevard. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said drivers should expect delays for several hours and find alternate routes.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were injured in a shooting at Funky Munk, a bar near Toole and Congress in...
Three injured in fight, shooting at The Funky Monk in downtown Tucson
Several vehicles from the Tucson Police Department were at La Posada Apartments, which is near...
UPDATE: One killed in shooting at Tucson apartment complex
The accident happened while she was waterskiing.
Woman dies after leg severed while waterskiing at Lake Pleasant
11 people suspected of organized crime in Colorado.
11 people suspected of stealing more than 100 vehicles in Colorado to fuel their meth, heroin and fentanyl habits
Amada Fierros is facing a felony charge of hit-and-run with serious injury.
UPDATE: Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that left bicyclist fighting for life

Latest News

Amada Fierros is facing a felony charge of hit-and-run with serious injury.
UPDATE: Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that left bicyclist fighting for life
U.S. 60 westbound lanes were reopened at 10 p.m. on Sunday night.
U.S. 60 fully reopens in Tempe following water main break repairs
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
The crash happened shortly after noon on May 2 at the intersection of North Swan Road and East...
Pedestrian dies days after being hit, according to Tucson police