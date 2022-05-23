Tohono Chul announces series of summer events

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tohono Chul on Monday, May 23, announced its latest series of summer events.

The series runs June 1 through Sept. 4. The gardens will have expanded hours, free admission periods, and an array of programming geared to folks who may not know Tohono Chul yet and for regulars who may want to try something new.

Jamie Maslyn Larson, Tohono Chul’s new executive director, aims to make the gardens welcoming to all Tucsonans.

Tohono Chul’s gardens are at least 10 degrees cooler than our urban areas, so we wanted to share our shady oasis with all Tucsonans for classic summertime experiences -- relaxing with friends, listening to some music, watching the sunset, and sipping a drink. We are just 20 minutes from downtown, but it truly feels like a world away,” says Maslyn Larson.

Visit tohonochul.org for performance schedules, event information, and more.

Mornings:

Free limited admission – Available daily from 7 to 8 a.m. for guests to get their wellness on in the cooler morning hours.

Walking Path – A new 1-mile walking circuit is perfect for getting 2,000 steps while enjoying the morning majesty of nature.

Weekly Yoga – Available Tuesdays at 7:15 a.m. with an additional $10 fee.

Sip N’ Stroll – Launching 7 to 10 a.m. daily, savor a coffee, lemonade or scone from the Garden Bistro in the Spanish Colonial Garden.

Desert Discovery – Fun, education and wellness-related, morning activities for kids Monday through Friday.

Weekends:

Chillin at the Chul – Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 8 p.m. features local musicians and DJs, refreshing spirits, and Sonoran dogs, tacos and light bites. Visitors can chill down in the gardens and relax in the shade of mature trees.

Nature Niños -Tohono Chul is partnering with the Children’s Museum of Oro Valley for Saturday morning and evening nature play to keep kids entertained while parents unwind.

Special Events:

Bloom Night – Tohono Chul is home to the world’s largest private collection of the Peniocereus greggii . As the summer heat begins to build, the buds of the night-blooming cereus begin to appear. After a period of start-and-stop growth, the buds blossom in a mass blooming for one night only! Interested parties can sign up for the email newsletter to receive updates on the progress of the blossoms and the announcement of Bloom Night.

Monsoon Madness Plant Sale & Afterparty - Tohono Chul continues with its annual plant sale focused on weird and wonderful plants, but with a new afterparty. The sale is on Friday, July 29 from 3 to 7 p.m. with the afterparty filled with music and food trucks from 5 to 8 p.m. And for those early birds, the plant sale continues to Saturday, July 30 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tohono Chul is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to enrich people’s lives by connecting them with the wonders of nature, art, and culture in the Sonoran Desert region and inspiring wise stewardship of the natural world. For more information about the schedule of events, summer hours, and more please visit http://tohonochul.org/ or call 520-742-6455.

