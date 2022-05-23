UPDATE: Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that left bicyclist fighting for life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was arrested over the weekend in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a cyclist fighting for her life in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department said Amada Fierros, 22, was arrested on a charge of felony hit-and-run as well as an outstanding felony warrant.

The TPD said Fierros was involved in a crash at the intersection of Houghton and Tanque Verde early Wednesday, May 18. The bicyclist, a woman in her 50s, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The TPD said Fierros abandoned her vehicle and ran away before officers showed up. On Friday, the TPD asked for the public’s help in finding Fierros.

“Traffic detectives located and arrested Amada Fierros over the weekend,” the TPD said in a tweet on Monday, May 24. “Thank you to everyone that helped in locating her.”

