Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

UPDATE: Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that left bicyclist fighting for life

Amada Fierros is facing a felony charge of hit-and-run with serious injury.
Amada Fierros is facing a felony charge of hit-and-run with serious injury.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:59 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was arrested over the weekend in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a cyclist fighting for her life in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department said Amada Fierros, 22, was arrested on a charge of felony hit-and-run as well as an outstanding felony warrant.

The TPD said Fierros was involved in a crash at the intersection of Houghton and Tanque Verde early Wednesday, May 18. The bicyclist, a woman in her 50s, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The TPD said Fierros abandoned her vehicle and ran away before officers showed up. On Friday, the TPD asked for the public’s help in finding Fierros.

“Traffic detectives located and arrested Amada Fierros over the weekend,” the TPD said in a tweet on Monday, May 24. “Thank you to everyone that helped in locating her.”

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were injured in a shooting at Funky Munk, a bar near Toole and Congress in...
Three injured in fight, shooting at The Funky Monk in downtown Tucson
Several vehicles from the Tucson Police Department were at La Posada Apartments, which is near...
UPDATE: One killed in shooting at Tucson apartment complex
11 people suspected of organized crime in Colorado.
11 people suspected of stealing more than 100 vehicles in Colorado to fuel their meth, heroin and fentanyl habits
Tom Jacobson, 83, was found safe and reunited with his family in Oro Valley.
UPDATE: Missing Oro Valley man found safe
University of Arizona softball
Arizona tops Missouri to advance to Super Regional round of NCAA softball tourney

Latest News

A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a children's dose...
Pfizer says 3 COVID shots protect children under 5
Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine’s 1st war crimes trial
President Joe Biden said the U.S. would intercede if China invades Taiwan.
Biden: US would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan
Know the signs of heat illness
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat Awareness Week