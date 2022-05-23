Wildfire near Elgin forcing evacuations, threatening structures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new wildfire near Elgin is forcing evacuations and threatening several structures.

The Elgin Bridge Fire started about half a mile northeast of Elgin Monday, May 23.

According to Arizona State Forestry, the fire is being pushed by heavy winds and is burning through heavy grass.

As of 2 p.m., the fire has burned between 1,000-1,500 acres.

