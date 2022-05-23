Advertise
Wildfire near Elgin forcing evacuations, threatening structures

Elgin Bridge Fire has already burned at least 1,000 acres
The Elgin Bridge Fire started Monday afternoon and has burned at least 1,000 acres.
The Elgin Bridge Fire started Monday afternoon and has burned at least 1,000 acres.(Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:59 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new wildfire near Elgin is forcing evacuations and threatening several structures.

The Elgin Bridge Fire started about half a mile northeast of Elgin Monday, May 23.

According to Arizona State Forestry, the fire is being pushed by heavy winds and is burning through heavy grass.

As of 2 p.m., the fire has burned between 1,000-1,500 acres.

