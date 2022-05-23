Wildfire near Elgin forcing evacuations, threatening structures
Elgin Bridge Fire has already burned at least 1,000 acres
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:59 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new wildfire near Elgin is forcing evacuations and threatening several structures.
The Elgin Bridge Fire started about half a mile northeast of Elgin Monday, May 23.
According to Arizona State Forestry, the fire is being pushed by heavy winds and is burning through heavy grass.
As of 2 p.m., the fire has burned between 1,000-1,500 acres.
