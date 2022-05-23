Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Zac Brown Band member reveals ALS diagnosis

John Driskell Hopkins of the Zac Brown Band reveals he has ALS. (Source: Zac Brown Band/YouTube)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:41 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A member of the Zac Brown Band has revealed his diagnosis with ALS.

John Driskell Hopkins is a founding member, bassist and songwriter for the band.

In a video message to fans, surrounded by band members and his siblings, he announced he has the nervous system disease, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“Over the past several years, I’ve noticed some balance issues and some stiffness in my hands. After careful analysis by some of the country’s top neurologists, I have been diagnosed with ALS,” Hopkins said. “Because my symptoms have been slow-progressing from the start, we believe they will continue to be slow-progressing, going forward. God willing, I plan to be rocking with these amazing people for many years to come.”

Hopkins, who goes by “Hop,” is 51 years old.

He is currently on tour with the band, which is set to wind down in November.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were injured in a shooting at Funky Munk, a bar near Toole and Congress in...
Three injured in fight, shooting at The Funky Monk in downtown Tucson
Several vehicles from the Tucson Police Department were at La Posada Apartments, which is near...
UPDATE: One killed in shooting at Tucson apartment complex
The accident happened while she was waterskiing.
Woman dies after leg severed while waterskiing at Lake Pleasant
11 people suspected of organized crime in Colorado.
11 people suspected of stealing more than 100 vehicles in Colorado to fuel their meth, heroin and fentanyl habits
Amada Fierros is facing a felony charge of hit-and-run with serious injury.
UPDATE: Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that left bicyclist fighting for life

Latest News

The House Ethics Committee is investigating allegations that Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn...
Ethics panel opens investigation into GOP’s Madison Cawthorn
FILE PHOTO - Protestors were in Central Lubbock on Saturday, taking part in a national outcry...
If Roe falls, some fear repercussions for reproductive care
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a fundraiser for Carolina Pregnancy Center on...
Pence push for Kemp caps end of Georgia primary campaign
Firefighters found the four people 300 feet below on the beach.
4 people fall off California cliff; 1 dead and 2 badly hurt
A woman in Virginia is in the hospital after hurting her back while catching her stepdaughter...
Mother breaks back saving stepdaughter from a house fire