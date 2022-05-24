Advertise
Atlantic hurricane season will be busy, NOAA predicts

Rick Spinrad, NOAA administrator, says to expect another busy hurricane season. (Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:54 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(CNN) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is expecting a busy Atlantic hurricane season.

They announced this year’s forecast Tuesday morning.

“NOAA is predicting an above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which would make this year the seventh consecutive above normal season,” said Rick Spinrad, NOAA administrator. “Specifically, there’s a 65% chance of an above-normal season, a 25% chance of a near-normal season and just a 10% chance of a below-normal season.”

NOAA said the last two years, the Atlantic hurricane season has been so busy, all storm names were used.(Source: NOAA)

The hurricane season extends from June 1 to Nov. 30. The official outlook calls for between 14 to 21 named storms.

Of those, six to 10 are predicted to be hurricanes, with at least three major hurricanes, Category 3 and up.

“We just experienced two extremely active hurricane seasons, marking the first time on record that two consecutive hurricane seasons exhausted the list of 21 storm names,” Spinrad said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

