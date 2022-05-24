Advertise
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man tries to steal firetruck while crews battle fire

By Chris Carter and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:55 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A man is in custody after officials say he tried to steal a firetruck Saturday while crews were working to extinguish a fire in Arkansas.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said 34-year-old Freddie William English tried to jump into the truck while firefighters were working to put out a fire at a debris pile left behind from a December 2021 tornado.

KAIT news cameras were rolling as English jumped into the truck, and several firefighters tackled English before he could get away.

English is charged with breaking and entering a vehicle and terrorist threatening.

