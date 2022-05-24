Advertise
Coca-Cola is discontinuing Honest Tea

By CNN
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:43 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) – Coca-Cola is phasing out another product line.

The beverage company says it is getting rid of Honest Tea by the end of the year. The Honest Kids line will still be available.

Coca-Cola acquired the brand in 2011.

The company also sells Gold Peak and Peace Tea, which will continue to be available.

Since 2020, Coca-Cola has been trying to shrink its portfolio in half to 200 projects to focus on popular brands and creative marketing for its core Coke offerings.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

