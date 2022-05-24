Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Deputy-involved shooting kills one in Arizona City

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:30 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a Pinal County deputy shot and killed a man at an Arizona City home on Monday, March 23.

Deputies said they were called shortly before 11 p.m. to a home the 14000 block of South Acapulco Road. The caller, who owned the home, reportedly said a man armed with a large knife was threatening to take his own life in the front yard.

After deputies arrived, one deputy shot the suspect, who was identified as 30-year-old Arthuro Rivera.

No one else was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck near Speedway and Jones in Tucson on Monday, May 23.
UPDATE: Authorities identify man killed in Tucson motorcycle crash
Amada Fierros is facing a felony charge of hit-and-run with serious injury.
UPDATE: Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that left bicyclist fighting for life
Criminals are using identity fraud to steal homes from people in Arizona.
Criminals using deed fraud, identity theft to steal Arizona homes
MCSO said Tenanah was hit by the boat's propeller after jumping into the water.
Woman dies after leg severed by boat propeller at Lake Pleasant
The Elgin Bridge Fire started Monday, May 23.
UPDATE: GO orders lifted; wildfire near Elgin still expected to grow

Latest News

FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2012, file photo, parents leave a staging area after being reunited with...
Sen. Murphy begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
LIVE: 18 children, 3 adults killed in Texas elementary school shooting
FILE - Fort Bragg shown, Feb. 3, 2022, in Fort Bragg, N.C. An independent commission is...
New names for Fort Bragg, 8 other Army bases recommended
A Russian missile destroyed the House of Culture in Lozova, Ukraine, on Friday, injuring seven,...
200 bodies found in Mariupol as war rages in Ukraine’s east