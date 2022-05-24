Deputy-involved shooting kills one in Arizona City

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a Pinal County deputy shot and killed a man at an Arizona City home on Monday, March 23.

Deputies said they were called shortly before 11 p.m. to a home the 14000 block of South Acapulco Road. The caller, who owned the home, reportedly said a man armed with a large knife was threatening to take his own life in the front yard.

After deputies arrived, one deputy shot the suspect, who was identified as 30-year-old Arthuro Rivera.

No one else was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

