Deputy-involved shooting kills one in Arizona City
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:30 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a Pinal County deputy shot and killed a man at an Arizona City home on Monday, March 23.
Deputies said they were called shortly before 11 p.m. to a home the 14000 block of South Acapulco Road. The caller, who owned the home, reportedly said a man armed with a large knife was threatening to take his own life in the front yard.
After deputies arrived, one deputy shot the suspect, who was identified as 30-year-old Arthuro Rivera.
No one else was injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
