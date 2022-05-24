Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Dog boarder charged after 2 dogs die in her care, sheriff says

New Hanover Co. woman charged with cruelty to animals
By WECT Staff, Anna Austin Boyers and Gray News staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:32 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A North Carolina woman who runs a dog walking and boarding business is facing animal cruelty charges after two dogs under her care died, according to the sheriff’s office.

New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit has charged Pamala Lynn Rodriguez with two counts of felony cruelty to animals, WECT reports.

Rodriguez had been asked to board two German shepherds, Nala and Jager, through Rover.com, a website through which pet owners can connect with pet sitters and dog walkers, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit has charged Pamala Lynn Rodriguez with two...
New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit has charged Pamala Lynn Rodriguez with two counts of felony cruelty to animals.(NHCSO)

After five days of boarding the dogs, Rodriguez said she woke up and found Nala dead, the release states. Later that day, she said Jagar was acting lethargic, so she took him to the emergency vet, where he died.

“Before you let anybody watch your pets, watch your animals, make sure that you get some references and that you know that they’re dependable and you can trust them,” said New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon.

Necropsies were performed on both dogs. The sheriff’s office says they died due to extreme dehydration and starvation.

German shepherds Nala and Jager died under Rodriguez's care, according to the sheriff's office....
German shepherds Nala and Jager died under Rodriguez's care, according to the sheriff's office. Necropsies indicated they died due to extreme dehydration and starvation.(NHCSO)

Animal Services deputies executed a search warrant on Rodriguez’s home. According to the news release, it was “extremely filthy, over 85 degrees with no fans, and smelled of urine.” Multiple dogs were found in crates that were too small, and none of them had food or water.

“It was horrendous what we found in there, and we ended up getting 16 other animals from her and taking care of them, getting them back to owners,” McMahon said.

The sheriff’s office says that this is an ongoing investigation.

“We’re just not going to tolerate cruelty to our passenger animals in this county,” McMahon said.

Rodriguez was booked under a $2,100 secure bond.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck near Speedway and Jones on Monday.
One killed in motorcycle crash in Tucson
Three people were injured in a shooting at Funky Munk, a bar near Toole and Congress in...
Three injured in fight, shooting at The Funky Monk in downtown Tucson
Amada Fierros is facing a felony charge of hit-and-run with serious injury.
UPDATE: Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that left bicyclist fighting for life
MCSO said Tenanah was hit by the boat's propeller after jumping into the water.
Woman dies after leg severed by boat propeller at Lake Pleasant
Criminals are using identity fraud to steal homes from people in Arizona.
Criminals using deed fraud, identity theft to steal Arizona homes

Latest News

A manhunt is underway for 34 year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong in the suspected murder of a...
Woman accused of murdering pro cyclist over alleged relationship with her boyfriend
A woman said she slipped at the cliff's edge, and her three friends tried to save her. All four...
Residents react to man's death after 4 fall off Calif. cliff
Top Southern Baptists stonewalled and denigrated survivors of clergy sex abuse over almost two...
Survivor speaks on Southern Baptist Conference abuse report
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game...
Autopsy: Steelers QB Haskins was drunk when fatally struck