FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Near normal temperatures again Tuesday

Tuesday, May 24th
By Mallory Schnell
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:13 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mostly sunny skies return Tuesday with near-normal high temperatures. Gusty afternoon winds will be highest east of Tucson, in portions of Graham, Greenlee, and Cochise Counties, where a Red Flag Warning is in effect.

A ridge of high pressure will move in for the second half of the workweek, heating highs back into the triple digits beginning Thursday. Temperatures moderate slightly for Memorial Day Weekend, but breezy conditions return.

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 103 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 103 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 100 degrees. Windy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 100 degrees. Windy

