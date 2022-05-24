Formula shortage prompts some to offer free services

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The baby formula shortage is beginning to ease somewhat but it is still far from over and may be with us for a while.

“I’m here to tell you that this is not going away any time soon unfortunately,” said Andrea Ippolito, CEO of SimpliFed , a service for families who need or want information on baby feeding. “And as a mom, it makes me tear up, it’s sadly going to be around for a while.”

Just how long is conjecture because the response has been swift and immediate.

The US is flying cargo loads of formula from Europe to be distributed to those who need it most.

A bill passed by Congress called “The Access to Baby Formula Act” will allow companies to begin making formula again following a devastating recall by the country’s largest formula maker Abbott.

“Because of actions we are taking now, we’ll see more formula coming off factory lines,” said Brian Deese, of the National Economic Council. “And more formula in stores starting as early as this week.”

The bill also allows families on the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program access to different formulas which suit their children’s needs.

Still that won’t satisfy those who face shortages now.

“We’re seeing supply chain issue across the industry regardless of the formula type and brand,” Ippolito said. “And so it’s truly a crisis we’re facing right now, a public health crisis.”

So her company is offering free services for the expectant and new mothers who are facing issues or just want help in figuring out what to do until the crisis eases.

“It’s a tragedy right now,” she said. “I am a formula feeding mom myself so I’m personally impacted by this as well.”

There are warnings about making baby formula at home when it can’t be purchased in the store.

“Making your own formula at home is incredibly dangerous,” Ippolito said. “That is very risky.”

And beast feeding is not an alternative for every new mother.

“Breast feeding does not work for everyone,” she said. “Not every woman can breast feed a child.”

