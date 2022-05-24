Man arrested after accidentally shooting, killing his 18-year-old friend in Maryvale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is facing a manslaughter charge after he accidentally shot and killed his 18-year-old friend in Maryvale on Sunday night. It happened at a home near 71st Avenue and Thomas Road around 6:30 p.m. Police said Sergio Lopez Ruiz and Brian Lujan were handling Lopez Ruiz’s gun went it went off and hit Lujan. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said detectives later interviewed Lopez Ruiz and then booked him into jail on manslaughter charges. His bond is set at $20,000. Officers say the investigation is ongoing as more evidence is being processed.

