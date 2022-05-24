Man injured in shooting near 29th Street, Columbus Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man was taken to a Tucson hospital early Tuesday morning, May 24, after a shooting incident near 29th Street and Columbus Avenue.

Officers responded to the shooting just after midnight.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Police have not made any arrests at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.

This story will be updated as facts are verified.

