Man injured in shooting near 29th Street, Columbus Avenue

One man was taken to a hospital after a shooting near 29th Street and Columbus Avenue on...
One man was taken to a hospital after a shooting near 29th Street and Columbus Avenue on Tuesday, May 24.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:16 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man was taken to a Tucson hospital early Tuesday morning, May 24, after a shooting incident near 29th Street and Columbus Avenue.

Officers responded to the shooting just after midnight.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Police have not made any arrests at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.

This story will be updated as facts are verified.

