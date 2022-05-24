Advertise
Man, woman charged in string of Sierra Vista burglaries

David Fitz and Sydney Liddle both face charges after several burglaries took place over the...
David Fitz and Sydney Liddle both face charges after several burglaries took place over the past few months in Sierra Vista.(Sierra Vista Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:58 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man and woman from Sierra Vista are facing charges after they allegedly burglarized numerous businesses, homes and churches in recent months.

Sierra Vista police arrested David Fitz and Sydney Liddle, both 30, at a Sierra Vista motel on Wednesday, May 18.

Authorities said they stopped Fitz and Liddle’s car around 5:45 p.m. as they were leaving the Knights Inn on Fry Boulevard, arrested them and later searched the room they were staying in.

During the search, officers said, they found multiple tools, electronics and an antique record player that had been stolen. Police said they now believe there are more potential burglaries in the city that had gone unreported.

Fitz and Liddle were both booked into the Cochise County Jail.

Liddle faces two counts of third-degree burglary, trafficking stolen property, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $25,000.

Fitz faces three counts of third-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, trafficking stolen property, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $10,000.

Anyone with information about any tool thefts or burglaries over the past few months is asked to call Sierra Vista detective Nathan Drake at 520-457-7500.

