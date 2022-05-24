Advertise
Teen boy playing with gun accidentally shoots, kills 14-year-old in Phoenix

File photo of deadly shooting graphic.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:51 PM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday by another teen boy who was playing with a gun in Phoenix. The shooting happened near 11th and Roosevelt streets.

Just before 11:30 a.m., Phoenix police arrived at a hospital after 14-year-old Emir Rivas had been shot. Officers say Rivas was riding in a car with a 15-year-old boy when he accidentally shot Rivas, according to police. Rivas was taken to the hospital where he later died. The 15-year-old boy was booked into jail. His name has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

