Teen boy playing with gun accidentally shoots, kills 14-year-old in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday by another teen boy who was playing with a gun in Phoenix. The shooting happened near 11th and Roosevelt streets.

Just before 11:30 a.m., Phoenix police arrived at a hospital after 14-year-old Emir Rivas had been shot. Officers say Rivas was riding in a car with a 15-year-old boy when he accidentally shot Rivas, according to police. Rivas was taken to the hospital where he later died. The 15-year-old boy was booked into jail. His name has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

