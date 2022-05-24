Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Police: Shooter who caused Texas school lockdown in custody

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported at Robb...
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:51 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say a shooter who prompted a lockdown at an elementary school has been taken into custody.

The Uvalde Police Department said the person was taken into custody shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District said an active shooter had been reported at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck near Speedway and Jones in Tucson on Monday, May 23.
UPDATE: Authorities identify man killed in Tucson motorcycle crash
Amada Fierros is facing a felony charge of hit-and-run with serious injury.
UPDATE: Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that left bicyclist fighting for life
Criminals are using identity fraud to steal homes from people in Arizona.
Criminals using deed fraud, identity theft to steal Arizona homes
MCSO said Tenanah was hit by the boat's propeller after jumping into the water.
Woman dies after leg severed by boat propeller at Lake Pleasant
A base statement says no injuries were reported in the incident Monday at the vast Marine Corps...
Marine base lockdown caused by inadvertent weapon discharge

Latest News

FILE - Fort Bragg shown, Feb. 3, 2022, in Fort Bragg, N.C. An independent commission is...
Panel recommends new names for Fort Bragg, other Army bases
Steven Tyler with Aerosmith performs during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Day 2 at State...
Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler enters rehab after relapse
Investigators in Cullman County are trying to figure out how and why a woman was killed by her...
Woman killed by multiple dogs after they escape from neighbor’s yard, police say
Police said Sergio Lopez Ruiz is facing a manslaughter charge after he accidentally shot and...
Man accused of accidentally shooting, killing his 18-year-old friend in Maryvale used stolen gun, police say
FILE - Arkansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to reporters at...
Ex-Trump press secretary Sanders bids for Arkansas governor