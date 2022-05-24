Advertise
UPDATE: Authorities identify man killed in Tucson motorcycle crash

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:35 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle crash at East Speedway and North Jones Boulevard in Tucson on Monday, May 23.

The Tucson Police Department said Gage Bastian, 26, was speeding while traveling westbound on Speedway when a car turned in front of him. Bastian died at the scene.

The TPD said the driver of the car stopped immediately, cooperated with the investigation and was not impaired.

The TPD said no charges or citations have been issued. Failure to yield by the car and speeding by Bastian were “major contributing factors in the collision,” according to the TPD.

