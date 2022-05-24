UPDATE: Authorities identify man killed in Tucson motorcycle crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle crash at East Speedway and North Jones Boulevard in Tucson on Monday, May 23.

The Tucson Police Department said Gage Bastian, 26, was speeding while traveling westbound on Speedway when a car turned in front of him. Bastian died at the scene.

The TPD said the driver of the car stopped immediately, cooperated with the investigation and was not impaired.

The TPD said no charges or citations have been issued. Failure to yield by the car and speeding by Bastian were “major contributing factors in the collision,” according to the TPD.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.