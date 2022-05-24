UPDATE: Authorities looking for suspects from shooting at bar in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for two suspects in connection with a triple shooting at a bar in downtown Tucson early Saturday, May 21.

On Tuesday, May 24, the Tucson Police Department released photos and descriptions of the two suspects.

The first suspect has been described as a black man in his 20s. He was wearing black pants and a black sweater with the Playboy bunny logo on the back. The second suspect has been described as a white or Hispanic man in his 20s. He has a thin build with tattoos on his hands, arms, and possibly neck.

Photos from the TPD are below.

The Tucson Police Department said these men are the suspects in a triple shooting at a bar in downtown Tucson early Saturday, May 21. (Tucson Police Department)

The TPD said a fight broke out at The Funky Monk, 350 E. Congress Street, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Three people were injured and all three are expected to survive.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspects should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Video obtained by TMZ Tucson shows the inside of the bar before and after the shooting.

Michael McGill, a bar manager at Hotel Congress, said his staff told him about the incident.

“I could see a flood of people running down the street,” McGill said. “They said there was an active shooter, so I locked our doors and tried to barricade us in. I pushed everybody inside away from the windows and the door and immediately shut down operations.”

McGill said Hotel Congress is upping its security presence and plans to make more changes in the future.

One woman who was in the bar when the shooting happened told KOLD:

“Next thing I know there is a big crowd in the middle, looks like it was fight about to happen then gunshots fired,” she said. “Two times. First thing on my mind was to duck down, hide because I wasn’t sure what was going on. I was scared. I tried to help people around me, and so did my friend, Alma. (We) saw police walking around corner from the patio and waited until was safe to exit and go home. Never thought girls’ night out would turn into a nightmare. I’m glad I was OK and my friends. I was able to go home to my family; thankful for that.”

