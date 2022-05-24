Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

UPDATE: GO orders lifted; wildfire near Elgin still expected to grow

The Elgin Bridge Fire started Monday, May 23.
The Elgin Bridge Fire started Monday, May 23.(Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:59 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new wildfire burning near Elgin is forcing evacuations and threatening several structures on Monday, May 23.

The Elgin Bridge Fire started around 11 a.m., about half a mile northeast of Elgin.

By 3 p.m., the fire had already burned around 4,000 acres and there are 75 personnel battling the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office has lifted the GO notification for residences along Mustang Ranch Road, east of Elgin. While there are no additional SET or GO notifications, residents are urged to stay alert and have situational awareness.

According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the fire is being pushed by heavy winds and is burning through grass, brush, and chaparral.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the southeastern portion of the state on Tuesday. While the warning does not specifically include the fire area, increased winds, warm temperatures, and low relative humidity play a role in fire activity. Due to those conditions, moderate growth is expected, according to authorities.

The Red Cross announced Monday that it had opened a shelter at the Patagonia Community United Methodist Church, located at 387 McKeown Avenue.

There are no road closures at this time, but drivers should check with the Arizona Department of Transportation for road updates and closure information.

An estimated 210 personnel are on the fire including state, federal and local cooperators. Twelve engines, seven hand crews, and aircraft resources are assigned.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck near Speedway and Jones on Monday.
One killed in motorcycle crash in Tucson
Amada Fierros is facing a felony charge of hit-and-run with serious injury.
UPDATE: Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that left bicyclist fighting for life
Criminals are using identity fraud to steal homes from people in Arizona.
Criminals using deed fraud, identity theft to steal Arizona homes
MCSO said Tenanah was hit by the boat's propeller after jumping into the water.
Woman dies after leg severed by boat propeller at Lake Pleasant
A base statement says no injuries were reported in the incident Monday at the vast Marine Corps...
Marine base lockdown caused by inadvertent weapon discharge

Latest News

Tuesday, May 24th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Near normal temperatures again Tuesday
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, MAY 23, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Red Flag Warning east of Tucson Tuesday
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, MAY 23, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, MAY 23, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, MAY 23, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, MAY 23, 2022