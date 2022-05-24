UPDATE: GO orders lifted; wildfire near Elgin still expected to grow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new wildfire burning near Elgin is forcing evacuations and threatening several structures on Monday, May 23.

The Elgin Bridge Fire started around 11 a.m., about half a mile northeast of Elgin.

By 3 p.m., the fire had already burned around 4,000 acres and there are 75 personnel battling the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office has lifted the GO notification for residences along Mustang Ranch Road, east of Elgin. While there are no additional SET or GO notifications, residents are urged to stay alert and have situational awareness.

According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the fire is being pushed by heavy winds and is burning through grass, brush, and chaparral.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the southeastern portion of the state on Tuesday. While the warning does not specifically include the fire area, increased winds, warm temperatures, and low relative humidity play a role in fire activity. Due to those conditions, moderate growth is expected, according to authorities.

The Red Cross announced Monday that it had opened a shelter at the Patagonia Community United Methodist Church, located at 387 McKeown Avenue.

There are no road closures at this time, but drivers should check with the Arizona Department of Transportation for road updates and closure information.

An estimated 210 personnel are on the fire including state, federal and local cooperators. Twelve engines, seven hand crews, and aircraft resources are assigned.

