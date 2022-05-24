Advertise
Walmart to bring drone delivery to Arizona; 4 million households across the country

File photo of Walmart's DroneUp network.
File photo of Walmart's DroneUp network.(Walmart)
By Peter Valencia
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:48 PM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The future is now. Walmart will soon begin drone delivery to an additional four million people across six states, including right here in Arizona. The company says they’re expanding their “DroneUp” delivery network to 34 sites including some in the Valley.

In a news release, Walmart says that customers will be able to order thousands of products between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. for delivery by air. For just $3.99, Walmart says customers can order up to 10 pounds of products and get them in as little as 30 minutes. Stores participating in the drone delivery service will have a team of certified pilots operating under FAA guidelines. Items will be delivered to customers’ yards using a cable that lowers the package. Ars Technica reports that the deliveries will have to happen within a 1.5-mile radius of the store.

Company officials say DroneUp will later allow businesses and communities to use drone aerials for insurance purposes, emergency response, and even real estate.

Walmart hasn’t said specifically which locations will be operating the drone delivery service, nor when exactly service will begin later this year. Walmart’s primary competitors include “Wing,” which is owned by Google’s parent company, and Amazon, which has been testing drone delivery services for several years. Walmart adds that the expansion will bring the capability to deliver over 1 million packages by drone in one year.

