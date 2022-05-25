Advertise
Arizona drops Oregon in first round of Pac-12 baseball tournament

Wildcats catcher Daniel Susac hit two home runs and had three RBIs
(Arizona Athletics)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:19 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats came out swinging and beat the Oregon Ducks 8-6 in the first round of the Pac-12 baseball tournament at Scottsdale Stadium on Wednesday, May 25.

Arizona catcher Daniel Susac went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs while Chase Davis and Garen Caulfield each added two RBIs.

Susac leads the Pac-12 with 90 hits on the season. Caulfield extended his team-leading hit streak to 11 games with a 2-run homer in the second inning.

The No. 5 seed Wildcats (36-21) used six pitchers in the game with Eric Orloff (2-2) getting the win after striking out one and walking another in 2/3 of an inning.

Trevor Long allowed a run and two hits in the ninth inning in securing the save, his sixth.

Anthony Hall hit a three-run home run for No. 4 Oregon (35-22) while teammates Brennan Milone, Drew Cowley and Colby Shade each added an RBI for the Ducks.

Oregon’s RJ Gordon (4-3) picked up the loss after giving up three runs on four hits in 2 2/3 innings in relief.

The Ducks will face the Arizona State-Stanford loser at 9 a.m. Thursday in the second round of the double-elimination tournament. Arizona will play the Arizona State-Stanford winner at 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

Pac-12 Baseball Tournament Schedule

Wednesday, May 25

  • Game 1: Arizona 8, Oregon 6
  • Game 2: Arizona State v. Stanford, 45 minutes after end of Game 1
  • Game 3: Washington vs. Oregon State, 4:45 p.m.
  • Game 4: Cal vs. UCLA, 45 minutes after end of Game 3

Thursday, May 26

  • Game 5: Oregon vs. Arizona State-Stanford loser, 9 a.m.
  • Game 6: Washington-Oregon State loser vs. Cal-UCLA loser, 45 minutes after end of Game 5
  • Game 7: Arizona vs. Arizona State-Stanford winner, 4:45 p.m.
  • Game 8: Washington-Oregon State winner vs. Cal-UCLA winner, 45 minutes after end of Game 7

Friday, May 27

  • Game 9: Game 7 loser vs. Game 5 winner, 3 p.m.
  • Game 10: Game 8 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 45 minutes after end of Game 9
  • Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 9 a.m.
  • Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 45 minutes after end of Game 11

Saturday, May 28

  • Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 11 loser (if necessary), 4:45 p.m.
  • Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 12 loser (if necessary), 4:45 p.m. or 45 minutes after end of Game 13

Sunday, May 29

  • Game 15: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

