Chandler police officer taken to hospital after two-car crash

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Chandler police officer was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash Wednesday morning.

Chandler fire officials tell Arizona’s Family that the crash involving a police SUV happened around 7 a.m. The officer was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, however, officials say they believe he is in stable condition.

Arizona’s Family reached out to the Chandler Police Department, and the agency confirmed that an officer suffered “minor injuries.” Chandler police tweeted that southbound and westbound traffic at Gilbert and Ocotillo roads were closed during the investigation, but had since reopened Wednesday afternoon.

