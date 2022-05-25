Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Temperatures on the rise!

Wednesday, May 25th
By Mallory Schnell
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:43 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a stretch of near-normal highs, temperatures are back on the rise beginning Wednesday. Highs will warm into the upper 90s under sunny skies and lighter winds. Triple digits return Thursday through Saturday, due to a ridge of high pressure building into the region. Wind gusts pick back up for the holiday weekend as temperatures moderate.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 103 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 104 degrees. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 100 degrees. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 100 degrees. Windy.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Windy.

