Flagstaff police looking for person who may have started the Railroad Fire

The fire burned about an acre.
By David Baker
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:02 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a young person who may have started a wildfire in Flagstaff. The Railroad Fire sparked on Tuesday around 2 p.m., about half a mile south of Lowell Observatory. At last check, it has only burned an acre. A few businesses and homes were told to get ready to evacuate, but those orders have since been rescinded.

Flagstaff police said witnesses told officers they saw a teen boy or young man wearing a white t-shirt leaving the area and getting into a white Dually pickup truck. He drove off on the nearby access roads and was heading east. Anyone with information about this person is asked to call the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

