Person in custody after incident at Pima Community College campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police took one person into custody after they allegedly became unruly on a SunTran bus at Pima Community College’s East Campus on Wednesday, May 25.

According to Pima Community College Chancellor Lee D. Lambert, the rider had a knife during the incident.

Lambert said Pima College police quickly took the person into custody, and the incident did not move to the main part of campus.

