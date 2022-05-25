Advertise
Person in custody after incident at Pima Community College campus

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:42 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police took one person into custody after they allegedly became unruly on a SunTran bus at Pima Community College’s East Campus on Wednesday, May 25.

According to Pima Community College Chancellor Lee D. Lambert, the rider had a knife during the incident.

Lambert said Pima College police quickly took the person into custody, and the incident did not move to the main part of campus.

