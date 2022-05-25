Stage 2 fire restrictions take effect ahead of Memorial Day weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With extremely high fire danger, climbing temperatures and little to no relief in sight, Stage 2 fire restrictions will take effect across Southern Arizona starting Wednesday, May 25.

Starting Thursday, May 26, Stage 2 restrictions take effect across Central and Northern Arizona.

The following restrictions will be in place at federal and state forests, parks, campgrounds and monuments:

Campfires are prohibited. This includes all wood, charcoal and coal fires. However, using a device fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off is permitted.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, is banned.

No chainsaw use from 9am – 8pm

Discharging a firearm, air rifle or gun gas, unless while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal, or tribal laws and regulations is prohibited.

Fireworks or another incendiary devices are prohibited

Using off-roadway combustion engines are prohibited

Stage 2 fire restrictions will remain in place until lifted by the Department of Forestry and Fire Management. This will likely happen after substantial rainfall.

