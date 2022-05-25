Advertise
Stage 2 fire restrictions take effect ahead of Memorial Day weekend

By Hannah Tiede
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:34 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With extremely high fire danger, climbing temperatures and little to no relief in sight, Stage 2 fire restrictions will take effect across Southern Arizona starting Wednesday, May 25.

Starting Thursday, May 26, Stage 2 restrictions take effect across Central and Northern Arizona.

The following restrictions will be in place at federal and state forests, parks, campgrounds and monuments:

  • Campfires are prohibited. This includes all wood, charcoal and coal fires. However, using a device fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off is permitted.
  • Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, is banned.
  • No chainsaw use from 9am – 8pm
  • Discharging a firearm, air rifle or gun gas, unless while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal, or tribal laws and regulations is prohibited.
  • Fireworks or another incendiary devices are prohibited
  • Using off-roadway combustion engines are prohibited

Stage 2 fire restrictions will remain in place until lifted by the Department of Forestry and Fire Management. This will likely happen after substantial rainfall.

