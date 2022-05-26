13-year-old arrested after making terrorist threats against Prescott school

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 13-year-old student at Prescott Mile High Middle School was arrested after allegedly making threats on a school bus he was going to “shoot up the school” earlier this month.

A bus driver reported the comments to administrators who called the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and the boy’s mom. YCSO said the teen admitted that he made the comments to distract the driver while his friend went and sat in the back of the bus.

The suspect’s mom said that while there were guns in their home, they were locked in a safe. Deputies say he was arrested on May 17, and was charged with threatening or intimidating, interference or disruption of an educational institution, and making a terrorist threat. He’s now being held at the Yavapai County Juvenile Detention Center.

“I cannot stress enough the seriousness of making a threat to a school, even if you are ‘just kidding,’” Sheriff David Rhodes said. “You will be arrested and charged for making these types of dangerous threats. ‘I wasn’t serious’ isn’t a defense, so please be aware that your words have consequences.”

