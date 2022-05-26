Advertise
COVID rates climbing ahead of the summer

KOLD News 6-6:30 p.m. recurring
By Bud Foster
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:24 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cases continue to rise in Pima County.

The state data dashboard says there were more than 11,000 new cases last week, up from 7,000 the week before. And up 5,000 the week before that.

“I think this is the new normal, what it’s going to be like and every six months. We’re going to have another wave of infection, but each successive wave will cause less and less of a public health issue,” said Pima County Public Health Director Theresa Cullen.

hich seems to be the case now. Even with a rapid increase of cases, the hospitalization rate according to Banner Health has barely budged, meaning even though more people are getting sick, the illness is much less severe.

Health officials say they’re seeing relatively high numbers for the current situation, but the summer outbreak likely won’t spell as much trouble as it could in the winter.

This means in terms of COVID waves, we are in a lull. And it’s expected as immunity wears off after six months following a big winter wave. There will be a smaller summer ones every year, which we are experiencing now. It’s smaller, but it is still a wave.

So those who are compromised or older, especially past 60, there may be cause for concern. For those younger, they may still get it, but not require hospitalization or treatment.

