Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Dad tracked teen daughter’s location, shot at the boy she was with, sheriff says

Dustin Vandegrift, 36, is facing multiple charges after officials say he tracked his teenage...
Dustin Vandegrift, 36, is facing multiple charges after officials say he tracked his teenage daughter’s location and then shot at the boy she was with.(Habersham County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:48 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKESVILLE, Ga. (Gray News) – A father in Georgia tracked his teenage daughter’s location on her phone and then shot at the boy she was with, according to law enforcement.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to a 911 call for reports of a gunshot in a church parking lot Wednesday morning.

When deputies arrived, they found 36-year-old Dustin Vandegrift attempting to flee the scene in a vehicle. Vandegrift was detained and taken into custody for questioning.

Deputies also found an injured 17-year-old male at the scene. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Upon investigation, officials learned that the boy was not hit by a bullet, but he suffered injuries from a physical altercation and ricochet debris.

According to the sheriff’s office, Vandegrift told authorities he tracked his 17-year-old daughter’s cell phone to the church parking lot and decided to go check on her. Vandegrift said he confronted the pair before getting into a physical altercation with the boy, which ended with Vandegrift firing a shot at him.

Deputies also spoke with Vandegrift’s daughter, who said her father showed up to the church parking lot, beat up the boy she was with, and then shot at him. She also told deputies that Vandegrift struck her after shooting at the boy.

Vandegrift was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, simple battery involving family violence, two counts of first-degree cruelty to children, two counts of third-degree cruelty to children, and two counts of recklessly causing harm or endangering safety.

Vandegrift was booked into the Habersham County Jail with no bond.

Clarkesville is located in the upper east corner of Georgia.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Person in custody after incident at Pima Community College campus
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
A large-scale aggravated assault investigation in the Tucson area led to several warrants being...
Multiple warrants served in Tucson area in connection with aggravated assault investigation
The Casa Grande Police Department has arrested 31-year-old Martha Lopez and 30-year-old Tania...
2 Phoenix women arrested in Casa Grande fentanyl bust; 500,000 pills seized
Police say the standoff ended when Jose Chacon came out of the north Phoenix house.
Man who police say shot at Phoenix officers during hours-long standoff identified

Latest News

Destruction is seen in Kharkiv, Ukraine, as the war drags on.
Russia slams sanctions, seeks to blame West for food crisis
This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on...
Texas school shooting: Daughter and her best friends ‘are all gone now,’ dad says
An Oregon jury has found novelist Nancy Crampton-Brophy guilty of her husband's murder.
Nancy Crampton-Brophy, ‘How to Murder Your Husband’ writer, convicted of killing husband
Alan White’s death was announced on his Facebook page by his family.
Alan White, longtime drummer for Yes, dead at 72
Three people were injured in a shooting at Funky Monk, a bar near Toole and Congress in...
UPDATE: One suspect from triple shooting in downtown Tucson dies