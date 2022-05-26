FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Toasty temps stick with us through the start of your holiday weekend

Advertise
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Triple digit heat will take us through Saturday before changes head our way. A trough digging down the west coast will bring more wind and cooler temperatures Sunday through early next week.

TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Sunny and hot with a high near 104F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high near 101F. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Windy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Windy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high near 101F.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high near 102F.

