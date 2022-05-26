FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Triple digit heat returns Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Due to a ridge of high pressure building, temperatures will heat back into the triple digits beginning Thursday. The ridge starts to retreat eastward Friday into Saturday, but highs will remain several degrees above average each day.

As a trough starts to dig into the western half of the country this weekend, our temperatures will cool into the upper 90s Sunday to the mid 90s by Monday. However, this pattern will bring gustier winds to Southern Arizona for the Memorial Day Weekend.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 103 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 104 degrees. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 100 degrees. Windy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Windy.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Windy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

