Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Triple digit heat returns Thursday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:10 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Due to a ridge of high pressure building, temperatures will heat back into the triple digits beginning Thursday. The ridge starts to retreat eastward Friday into Saturday, but highs will remain several degrees above average each day.

As a trough starts to dig into the western half of the country this weekend, our temperatures will cool into the upper 90s Sunday to the mid 90s by Monday. However, this pattern will bring gustier winds to Southern Arizona for the Memorial Day Weekend.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 103 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 104 degrees. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 100 degrees. Windy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Windy.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Windy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Person in custody after incident at Pima Community College campus
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
The Casa Grande Police Department has arrested 31-year-old Martha Lopez and 30-year-old Tania...
2 Phoenix women arrested in Casa Grande fentanyl bust; 500,000 pills seized
Police say the standoff ended when Jose Chacon came out of the north Phoenix house.
Man who police say shot at Phoenix officers during hours-long standoff identified
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, MAY 25, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Triple-digits return Thursday through Saturday
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, MAY 25, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, MAY 25, 2022
KOLD noon forecast
KOLD noon forecast
The Elgin Bridge Fire started Monday, May 23.
UPDATE: Wildfire near Elgin mapped at 2,149 acres, 15% contained