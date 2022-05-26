Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and had four children.(Source: UCISD via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:10 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The husband of Irma Garcia, a fourth grade teacher killed during the Uvalde school shooting, has reportedly died of a heart attack, two days after the attack.

Joe and Irma Garcia were high school sweethearts who were married for 24 years.

A family member said they believe Joe Garcia “died of a broken heart.”

Irma Garcia had been teaching at Robb Elementary School for 23 years. The couple leave behind four children.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family to cover various expenses.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Person in custody after incident at Pima Community College campus
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
The Casa Grande Police Department has arrested 31-year-old Martha Lopez and 30-year-old Tania...
2 Phoenix women arrested in Casa Grande fentanyl bust; 500,000 pills seized
Police say the standoff ended when Jose Chacon came out of the north Phoenix house.
Man who police say shot at Phoenix officers during hours-long standoff identified
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Latest News

FILE - The Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Magic sits docked April 2020 in Cape Canaveral,...
Carnival: Paint project affected some cruise passengers
Destruction is seen in Kharkiv, Ukraine, as the war drags on.
Russia slams sanctions, seeks to blame West for food crisis
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Robert Bryant, of California, is facing several charges in Sierra Vista after allegedly lying...
Police: Convicted sex offender arrested in Arizona