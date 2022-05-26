Advertise
Korean War medal found after getting lost at high school graduation

A student who wore her grandfather's Korean War medal to graduation saw it returned shortly...
A student who wore her grandfather's Korean War medal to graduation saw it returned shortly after it was lost at the ceremony.(Cabrina Hayes)
By Shelby Slaughter
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:51 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Graduation at Sahuaro High School on Wednesday evening brought an unexpected loss for one Tucson family.

Alyssa Zayas-Hayes was wearing her grandfather’s Korean War Service Medal for her big night, only to find out the worst after the ceremony: It was no longer pinned to her.

Zayas-Hayes and her family were devastated. She said she spent the morning and afternoon on the football field where she received her diploma trying to find it.

Her mother, Cabrina Hayes, was devastated to have lost such an important piece of her grandfather.

“Alyssa is the youngest of my fathers five granddaughters. He passed away before she was born, but I never allowed his memory to die. She wore it with such pride because he is the reason we all are able to go on with our every day lives. He served for her, she walked in memory of him,” she said.

But, she said she got the call on Thursday afternoon that someone had found the medal and turned it into the Tucson Police Department.

”When I got the call that it was found I was filled with nothing but joy honestly because just the one medal holds so much value. Because we had actually lost his flag in Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans my mom had to dig through the whole thing so that’s something that means a lot to me. It survived a hurricane,” she said.

She said today was extra special and symbolic in a way because it is also her grandfather’s birthday.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

