Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Multiple warrants served in Tucson area in connection with aggravated assault investigation

A large-scale aggravated assault investigation in the Tucson area led to several warrants being...
A large-scale aggravated assault investigation in the Tucson area led to several warrants being served early Thursday, May 26.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:59 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A large-scale aggravated assault investigation in the Tucson area led to several warrants being served early Thursday, May 26.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said local, state and federal agencies were assisting.

The PCSD said the warrants are in connection with an “ongoing aggravated assault investigation.”

At least one of those locations East 2nd Street and Dodge, which is near Speedway and Alvernon Way. KOLD saw several PCSD and Tucson Police vehicles at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Person in custody after incident at Pima Community College campus
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
The Casa Grande Police Department has arrested 31-year-old Martha Lopez and 30-year-old Tania...
2 Phoenix women arrested in Casa Grande fentanyl bust; 500,000 pills seized
Police say the standoff ended when Jose Chacon came out of the north Phoenix house.
Man who police say shot at Phoenix officers during hours-long standoff identified
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Latest News

Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Destruction is seen in Kharkiv, Ukraine, as the war drags on.
Russia slams sanctions, seeks to blame West for food crisis
FILE - In this June 3, 2019, file photo, actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at...
Kevin Spacey charged in UK with 4 counts of sexual assault
Authorities have begun to piece together a timeline of the tragedy, as they look for answers...
Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill, gun policy debate
Timon and Pumba were adopted together and will live out their days at an animal sanctuary in...
Dog and pig duo named Timon and Pumba get adopted together