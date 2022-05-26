Multiple warrants served in Tucson area in connection with aggravated assault investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A large-scale aggravated assault investigation in the Tucson area led to several warrants being served early Thursday, May 26.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said local, state and federal agencies were assisting.

The PCSD said the warrants are in connection with an “ongoing aggravated assault investigation.”

At least one of those locations East 2nd Street and Dodge, which is near Speedway and Alvernon Way. KOLD saw several PCSD and Tucson Police vehicles at the scene.

