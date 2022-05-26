New teacher weighs in on her training, amid big push for upping school security

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tuesday’s tragedy in Uvalde has many schools across the nation and right here in Arizona rethinking strategies and security measures. Especially, making sure the one person that’s always in the room with your kids is prepared.

The work that goes into preparing a young teacher for the classroom is more than just curriculums and lesson plans.

“Every classroom is different. The age of the children make a difference also,” according to Shirley Fisher, a supervisor for student teachers at the College of Education at the University of Arizona, it’s always one size fits all.

She said student teachers learn from the beginning just how vital these safety procedures are and just how much it’s changed in the past few years.

“The training has changed over the years in so many different ways. For example, fire drills. You just got the children out of the classroom. The lockdown procedures are completely different. Every school district has procedures, every school has procedures, and every classroom does as well,” said Fisher.

In Arizona, it’s mandatory for teachers and student teachers to review their school’s emergency procedure. Plus, teachers typically go through those drills during their training. All student teachers are also required to participate in all faculty meetings, and each fall, at a minimum, school administrators review school emergency procedures.

This was the case for new teacher Madison Mccoy, who had a lockdown drill while student teaching which helped prepare her for her career.

“We have those procedures in place to ensure safety. But at some point, it is on me,” Mccoy said of her training.” She also added that from a young age the kids are trained to know what to do to make sure they are safe saying: “It’s good to know that the kids know exactly what to do. And of course we debrief with them and we explain the school is a safe place to be. And make sure that they know we will do whatever it takes to make sure that they are safe.”

But it wasn’t always this way. According to Fisher, teachers weren’t being trained on lockdown drills 10 or 15 years ago, but just mainly fire drills. She said these drills are starting to become more and more common.

