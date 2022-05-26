Advertise
One dead, another hurt after small plane crashes near Show Low

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:19 PM MST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SHOW LOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials say one person is dead and another is hurt after a plane crashed near Show Low on Wednesday evening. Investigators said the pilot of a single-engine Cessna 172 took off from Show Low Regional Airport and then crashed in a grass area near Show Low Creek around 6 p.m.

Timber Mesa Fire & Medical District confirmed one of the passengers died in the crash, and another was hurt. They were flown to a Phoenix-area hospital in critical condition. A photo from Navajo County officials shows a group of people huddled around debris with a helicopter nearby. It is unknown what caused the plane to go down. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

