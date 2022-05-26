Police: Convicted sex offender arrested in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A convicted sex offender from California was arrested in Arizona Wednesday, May 25, on several charges.

The Sierra Vista Police Department said Robert Bryant is facing several counts of failure to register as a sex offender, providing false information to law enforcement officers and drug possession.

Bryant, of Oceanside, Califorina, is being held without bond.

The SVPD said the 57-year-old Bryant was first arrested on May 9 on drug charges. He was booked into the Cochise County Jail and released on his own recognizance.

Bryant allegedly gave investigators a fake name and birthdate.

The Oceanside Police Department later contacted the SVPD about Bryant’s identity after comparing the fingerprints from the May 9 arrest to the ones on file in Oceanside.

The SVPD said officers contacted Bryant again Wednesday and he again gave them a fake name and birthdate. He was then arrested.

The SVPD said anyone with information should call Det. Thomas P. Ransford at 520-452-7500.

