Police find 1,000+ catalytic converters in Phoenix storage unit

Detectives found an east Phoenix storage unit full of catalytic converters on Thursday.
By David Baker
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:52 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police made a huge bust in a suspected catalytic converter theft ring. Investigators said officers recovered more than 1,000 used and detached catalytic converters from a storage unit on Thursday at 37th and Washington streets. It was the result of a months-long investigation into a scheme of buying and selling them. Police have not released any other information.

