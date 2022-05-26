Advertise
Silver Alert issued for missing Peoria man

Michael Sterling
Michael Sterling(Peoria Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:52 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PEORIA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a Peoria man missing since Wednesday, May 25.

Michael Sterling, 72, is described as 6-feet tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair, hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, red, white, and blue shorts and gray Skechers shoes.

Sterling was driving a  tan 2017 Lexus RX, SUV, with Arizona license 248KAE. Michael went missing from North 91st Avenue and West Union Hills Drive in  Peoria.

According to his family, he suffers from memory and health-related issues.

Please contact the Peoria Police Department or 911 if you have any information.

