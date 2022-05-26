Tucson parents react to Uvalde school shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Emotions are high even here for parents in Tucson thinking about the horrific Texas mass shooting at Robb Elementary.

“I live next to the school, and I was out with my horse, and I heard sirens go by. If my child was not home with me right now today, it would have been this sinking feeling of are they coming to the school,” said licensed therapist Kristen Przewlocki.

Przewlocki is a mom of and a licensed therapist. She has several suggestions for how parents should handle talking to their kids about mass shootings.

“These sorts of tragedies are not necessarily appropriate for kids under the age of 8-years-old. However, you know your child best,” she said.

And if your child starts asking questions, she said, listen.

“As the adult, we need to allow these children to have these emotions whether they are angry, sad, scared. All those emotions are good to have a safe place to express them is the most important thing we can offer our children through this,” she said.

Zamanta Luna, a mother of three, says she’s concerned for the safety of her children.

“It is not a matter of not protecting our kids from danger because it could potentially happen but preparing them for that danger,” said Luna.

Luna said she has prepared her kids for all types of situations whether it is helping people with First-Aid, CPR and having a conversation.

“Communicating and letting them know what is happening in the world. These things do happen. So, they are prepared to act upon any situation in a cool, calm and collective manner,” said Luna.

She said the school can also help prepare students for mass shootings by doing active shooter drills just like fire drills.

“It is scary because we do send off our kids to school hoping that they will come back. We just never know nowadays. It is scary for the future especially with the end of the school year. How are we supposed to feel comfortable sending them off to school next year,” she said.

School officials in Southern Arizona said they are analyzing safety plans already in place and looking into adjusting the plans to keep students safe.

