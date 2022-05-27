Arizona Wildcats open Super Regional with extra-inning win

STARKVILLE, Miss. (KOLD News 13) - Izzy Pacho homered in the eighth inning, and the Arizona Wildcats held on to beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs, 3-2, to open Super Regional play on Friday, May 27.

Pitcher Hanah Bowen (13-10) went the distance for Arizona, striking out four in the win.

The teams combined for four home runs in the game - all solo shots.

Arizona’s Allie Skaggs (24) homered in the top of the sixth to even the score at 1-1.

Mia Davidson (23) and Matalasi Faapito (14) hit home runs for Mississippi State.

The Wildcats tied the score at 2-2 in the top of the seventh on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly by Sharlize Palacios, scoring Giulia Koutsoyanopulos.

Aspen Wesley (9-8), the Bulldogs’ third pitcher, got the loss.

The Wildcats (37-20) and Bulldogs (37-26) play Game 2 of the 3-game series on Saturday.

