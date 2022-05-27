Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

ARIZONA’S HEART & SOL: UArizona course raises money for charity

KOLD News 6-6:30 p.m. recurring
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:15 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Every week, KOLD News 13 and Casino Del Sol have partnered to recognize those who are making the community a better place.

This week’s Arizona Heart & Sol is Nathan Podsakoff, an instructor at the University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management.

Podsakoff has created a course in which students raise money for an organization that helps people in Arizona.

You can nominate the hero in your life by going to https://www.kold.com/page/heart-sol/.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Person in custody after incident at Pima Community College campus
Three people were injured in a shooting at Funky Monk, a bar near Toole and Congress in...
UPDATE: One suspect from triple shooting in downtown Tucson dies by suicide, authorities say
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
A large-scale aggravated assault investigation in the Tucson area led to several warrants being...
Multiple warrants served in Tucson area in connection with aggravated assault investigation
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Latest News

Preparing for the unthinkable: training educators and Arizonans for active shooter situations
Preparing for the unthinkable: training educators and Arizonans for active shooter situations
Memorial Day weekend travel
Despite high gas prices, travelers still hitting the roads for holiday weekend
Michael Sterling
Silver Alert issued for missing Peoria man
Night blooming cereus Peniocereus greggii (Source: Tohono Chul)
Tohono Chul announces series of summer events