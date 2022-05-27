ARIZONA’S HEART & SOL: UArizona course raises money for charity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Every week, KOLD News 13 and Casino Del Sol have partnered to recognize those who are making the community a better place.

This week’s Arizona Heart & Sol is Nathan Podsakoff, an instructor at the University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management.

Podsakoff has created a course in which students raise money for an organization that helps people in Arizona.

You can nominate the hero in your life by going to https://www.kold.com/page/heart-sol/ .

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.