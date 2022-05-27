Expect large crowds, heavy traffic if traveling to Rocky Point for Memorial Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Travelers heading to Puerto Peñasco, Mexico (Rocky Point) for Memorial Day will encounter full hotels and a whole lot of people.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION for Rocky Point Memorial Weekend 2022. ➡️ The Lukeville border will ONLY be open until 10pm on... Posted by Rocky Point, Mexico on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

The Lukeville port of entry will have extended hours Friday and Monday, remaining open until 10 p.m.

The hours will be the normal 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

