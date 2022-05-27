Expect large crowds, heavy traffic if traveling to Rocky Point for Memorial Day
Published: May. 27, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Travelers heading to Puerto Peñasco, Mexico (Rocky Point) for Memorial Day will encounter full hotels and a whole lot of people.
The Lukeville port of entry will have extended hours Friday and Monday, remaining open until 10 p.m.
The hours will be the normal 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
