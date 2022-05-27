FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Triple digits Friday ahead of a “cooler” and gusty weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Highs will heat back into the triple digits Friday under mostly sunny skies. Conditions may be breezy at times Friday afternoon with higher wind gusts arriving Saturday through Monday.

These gusty winds will help us cool off through the Memorial Day Weekend, with upper 90s Saturday and mid 90s Sunday through Tuesday. Highs heat back into the triple digits by mid next week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 104°. Breezy

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 100°. Windy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Windy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s. Windy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high near 101°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 103°.

