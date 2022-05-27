Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Memorial Day events slated in Tucson

(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:09 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several events are being held in the Tucson area on Monday, May 30, this Memorial Day, to honor our nation’s fallen soldiers.

These are the events scheduled:

  • American Legion Post 102′s 49th annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony starts at 8 a.m. at Tucson Estates. The route will start at Western Way Circle, go to the Tucson Estates golf course and return to the starting point. The ceremony will take place at Tucson Estates Memorial Park.
  • A ceremony will take place at Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at 8 a.m.
  • VFW 4903 is holding a service at East Lawn Palms Mortuary and Cemetery at 9 a.m. Sons of Orpheus will perform, and Sons of the American Revolution nd Piper Juan Figueroa will present colors. There will be a rifle salute by Bulk Fuel Alpha Marine Reserves and Taps by the Scottish American Military Society Post 81.
  • Funeraria Del Angel South Lawn Cemetery’s service for veterans starts at 9 a.m. The ceremony will be presented by VFW Post 549. The Tucson Concert Band will perform, and the Davis-Monthan Squadron Civil Air Patrol and Piper William Don Carlos will present colors, followed by a rifle salute by the Tucson Detachment 007 Marine Corps League. The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 106 will have a memorial museum on display, including all local fallen soldiers.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large-scale aggravated assault investigation in the Tucson area led to several warrants being...
Multiple warrants served in Tucson area in connection with aggravated assault investigation
Three people were injured in a shooting at Funky Monk, a bar near Toole and Congress in...
UPDATE: One suspect from triple shooting in downtown Tucson dies by suicide, authorities say
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Person in custody after incident at Pima Community College campus
Juan Carlos Niebla Felix and Jose Angel Sanchez Quevedo both face charges in a theft from a...
Two arrested after Sahuarita construction site thefts

Latest News

ARIZONA’S HEART & SOL: UA course raises money for charity
ARIZONA’S HEART & SOL: UA course raises money for charity
Preparing for the unthinkable: training educators and Arizonans for active shooter situations
Preparing for the unthinkable: training educators and Arizonans for active shooter situations
Memorial Day weekend travel
Despite high gas prices, travelers still hitting the roads for holiday weekend
Michael Sterling
Silver Alert issued for missing Peoria man