Memorial Day events slated in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several events are being held in the Tucson area on Monday, May 30, this Memorial Day, to honor our nation’s fallen soldiers.

These are the events scheduled:

American Legion Post 102′s 49th annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony starts at 8 a.m. at Tucson Estates. The route will start at Western Way Circle, go to the Tucson Estates golf course and return to the starting point. The ceremony will take place at Tucson Estates Memorial Park.

A ceremony will take place at Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at 8 a.m.

VFW 4903 is holding a service at East Lawn Palms Mortuary and Cemetery at 9 a.m. Sons of Orpheus will perform, and Sons of the American Revolution nd Piper Juan Figueroa will present colors. There will be a rifle salute by Bulk Fuel Alpha Marine Reserves and Taps by the Scottish American Military Society Post 81.

Funeraria Del Angel South Lawn Cemetery’s service for veterans starts at 9 a.m. The ceremony will be presented by VFW Post 549. The Tucson Concert Band will perform, and the Davis-Monthan Squadron Civil Air Patrol and Piper William Don Carlos will present colors, followed by a rifle salute by the Tucson Detachment 007 Marine Corps League. The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 106 will have a memorial museum on display, including all local fallen soldiers.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.