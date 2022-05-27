Advertise
Oro Valley police issue stranger danger warning after two boys approached by suspicious man

According to Oro Valley police, two children were approached while playing outside their homes in the area of West Molinetto Drive and North Piemonte Way on Thursday afternoon, May 26.(WOWT)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:42 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man offered two 10-year-old boys money for no reason, prompting police in Oro Valley to issue a stranger danger warning on Friday, May 27.

According to police, the children were approached while playing outside their homes in the area of West Molinetto Drive and North Piemonte Way on Thursday afternoon.

The man offered them $5, but they refused and he sped off out of the neighborhood.

One child described the driver as a tanned white male with dark hair, a white shirt, and dark purple sunglasses. The vehicle is described as a small white sedan.

Police are asking the public to remain vigilant and call 911 if they see anything suspicious or have any additional information to report.

